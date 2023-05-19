Syria's Assad says Arab League summit is 'historic opportunity'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Arab League summit was a "historic opportunity" to address crises across the region, during his speech at the bloc's summit in Jeddah on Friday.

It is the first time Assad has addressed the bloc since Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 following his crackdown on the protests against him within Syria.

