Syria's Assad says Arab League summit is 'historic opportunity'

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:44 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Arab League summit was a "historic opportunity" to address crises across the region, during his speech at the bloc's summit in Jeddah on Friday.

It is the first time Assad has addressed the bloc since Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 following his crackdown on the protests against him within Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

