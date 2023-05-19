Left Menu

Slovak court finds businessman Kocner innocent in 2018 murder of journalist

A Slovak court found businessman Marian Kocner innocent on Friday for the second time in a case alleging he orchestrated the 2018 murder of an investigative journalist that had shaken the country and triggered mass protests against graft. The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok cleared Kocner of ordering the murder of Jan Kuciak, who was 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, a judge said in a verdict streamed live by news website www.dennnikn.sk.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 20:03 IST
Slovak court finds businessman Kocner innocent in 2018 murder of journalist

A Slovak court found businessman Marian Kocner innocent on Friday for the second time in a case alleging he orchestrated the 2018 murder of an investigative journalist that had shaken the country and triggered mass protests against graft.

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok cleared Kocner of ordering the murder of Jan Kuciak, who was 27, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, a judge said in a verdict streamed live by news website www.dennnikn.sk. The court had reached the same verdict in 2020 citing lack of evidence, but the country's Supreme Court later ordered a retrial. The new verdict can again be appealed.

Journalists at the trial reported that the victims' families walked out of the court in protest. Kuciak and Kusnirova were shot dead at their house outside Bratislava by hired hitman Miroslav Marcek, who was handed a 23-year sentence in 2020. Two other people involved in the murder have also been sentenced.

A fourth, Kocner's associate Alena Zsuzsova, 48, was found guilty for the murders, as well as planned murders of three prosecutors, and given a 25-year sentence on Friday. "I absolutely don't understand this. Zsuzsova found guilty, Kocner innocent," Kuciak's father, Jozef Kuciak, told reporters outside the court in comments broadcast by SME newspaper's website.

Kocner, 60, has repeatedly pleaded not guilty. Kuciak had investigated relations between politicians and business, including the Italian mafia. Kocner had verbally threatened Kuciak, who had investigated his business practices.

The murders sparked mass protests, forced long-term leader Robert Fico to step down as prime minister, and ushered in a new government in 2020 whose main election promise was to clean up corruption and sleaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023