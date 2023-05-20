Left Menu

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:07 IST
Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Saturday said the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi is ''unconstitutional'' and a move to snatch the power given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court in services matters.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi said the Centre deliberately chose to bring the ordinance at a time when the Supreme Court has closed for summer vacation.

The Centre promulgated an ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, in Delhi to the elected government.

Atishi said the Centre's ordinance shows that ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal'' and the power of honest politics.

''They are scared that if he (Kejriwal) gets power, he will do extraordinary work for Delhi. The ordinance is an attempt to snatch the power given to the AAP dispensation by the apex court on May 11,'' she said.

Even if Delhi's people voted for Kejriwal, this ordinance says he will not run Delhi, the minister said.

The ordinance is ''unconstitutional'' and will be struck down by the Supreme Court, she said.

''The Centre deliberately chose to bring this ordinance yesterday night. The Supreme Court has closed for vacation for six weeks and this is a deliberate attempt to hamper work,'' she charged.

Atishi said the Supreme Court gave the powers to the Delhi government after an eight-year-long battle.

''But the Centre could not tolerate this. The ordinance provides for the creation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority with three members -- CM as its chairman and chief secretary and principal home secretary as its members. But it is to be noted that the chief secretary and the principal home secretary will be appointed by the Centre.

''The authority will take decisions by majority. That means decisions will be taken by the Centre's bureaucrats. If it takes any decision that the Centre doesn't like, then the LG will have the power to reverse the decision,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023