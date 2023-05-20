Left Menu

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on second anniversary day

However, the opposition launched intense protests against the alleged misrule and corruption under the Left government.Hundreds of party workers of the opposition Congress-led UDF laid siege to the state Secretariat here on the anniversary day.The BJP also organised various protests programmes against the Marxist party regime on its second anniversary day.

The LDF government in Kerala, which completes two years in power on Saturday, came out with an advertisement picking on the title of controversial film ''The Kerala Story'' claiming the state was celebrating ''The Real Kerala Story'' of social harmony and progressive values under its rule.

In a tweet carrying the advertisement released in major national dailies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said by embracing social justice, his government drives inclusive development that empowers all. ''On Kerala Government's second anniversary, we celebrate the #RealKeralaStory, where dreams flourish and humanity thrives,'' the CM tweeted.

The Hindi film, released across the country recently, had faced charges of depicting Kerala in poor light. In the ''Real Kerala Story'' advertisement, the government describes Kerala as a ''jewel in India's crown'' and a ''beacon of progressive ideals.'' The picture of CM Vijayan is featured in the advertisement along with that of people representing various sections of the society including farmers, healthcare workers, transgenders and so on.

In an apparent way of rejecting the allegations raised by its critics, the government, in the advertisement, also claimed that compassion and social justice drive policies of the Left government that empower marginalised communities and foster equal opportunities for all.

Various achievements of the government in the last two years have been listed out in the colourful full page advertisement which also claimed that the southern state has emerged as an exemplar of ''people-centric progress'' and a ''unique model of inclusive development.'' It says that Kerala has made remarkable achievements under the Left regime in the areas of sustainable development, innovations, healthcare, tourism and so on, he said pointing out various national index in this regard and recognitions.

''Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideals, where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future,'' it said.

Meanwhile, various programmes are being organised across the state on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Vijayan government. However, the opposition launched intense protests against the alleged misrule and corruption under the Left government.

Hundreds of party workers of the opposition Congress-led UDF laid siege to the state Secretariat here on the anniversary day.

The BJP also organised various protests programmes against the Marxist party regime on its second anniversary day.

