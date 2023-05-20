Centre’s agency-raj makes our task challenging: Mamata

On a day when her nephew has been called in for questioning by the CBI, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the centre’s ''agency-raj'' has made her task of running the state challenging.

She ostensibly took to the social media site, on the occasion of the anniversary of her party being sworn into power in the state for the first time in 2011, replacing a Left Front government.

''The agency-raj of an authoritarian government at the centre makes our task challenging, but millions (all) over the country are with us in our march,'' Banerjee said on Twitter.

She said on this day in 2011, ''We were sworn in to replace a 34-year-old monster regime and usher in 'Ma, Mati, Manush' (Mother, Earth, and People) government in West Bengal''.

An hour before she tweeted, the TMC leader and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee appeared before CBI at its Kolkata office at Nizam Palace, as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam. He has since remained ensconced there.

Earlier in the day, Enforcement Directorate also conducted a raid at the residence of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, considered to be close to TMC top brass in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam, an official of the central agency said.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the criminal aspect of the scam, the ED is looking into the money trail involved in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in schools.

