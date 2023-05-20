Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:38 IST
PM congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka
Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers.

''Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure,'' the Prime Minister tweeted.

The swearing-in ceremony was held exactly a week after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka with 135 seats in the 224-member House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

