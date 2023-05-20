Left Menu

TN CM takes veiled swipe at Centre over RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes

In a veiled swipe at the BJP-led Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the Rs 2,000 currency notes withdrawal move is a ploy to hide the Saffron partys electoral debacle.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:07 IST
TN CM takes veiled swipe at Centre over RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a veiled swipe at the BJP-led Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the Rs 2,000 currency notes withdrawal move is a ploy to hide the Saffron party's electoral debacle. On his Twitter handle Stalin said: ''500 suspicions, 1000 mysteries, 2,000 mistakes ! A single trick to conceal the electoral fiasco in Karnataka #2000Note #Demonetisation.'' Apparently, the reference was to the 2016 demonetisation exercise of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes and the present announcement on the withdrawal of the higher denomination currency notes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023