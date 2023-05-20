TN CM takes veiled swipe at Centre over RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes

In a veiled swipe at the BJP-led Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the Rs 2,000 currency notes withdrawal move is a ploy to hide the Saffron party's electoral debacle. On his Twitter handle Stalin said: ''500 suspicions, 1000 mysteries, 2,000 mistakes ! A single trick to conceal the electoral fiasco in Karnataka #2000Note #Demonetisation.'' Apparently, the reference was to the 2016 demonetisation exercise of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes and the present announcement on the withdrawal of the higher denomination currency notes.

