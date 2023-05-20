Left Menu

"My best wishes for fruitful tenure": PM Modi extends wishes to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also wished the leaders for their "fruitful tenure".

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:13 IST
"My best wishes for fruitful tenure": PM Modi extends wishes to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and extended wishes to the Congress leaders for their "fruitful tenure" "Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah ji on swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri @DKShivakumar ji on swearing in as Deputy Chief Minister. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," PM Modi tweeted in Kannada.

Congress leaders Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to both leaders at the swearing-in ceremony held at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second time. The top brass of the Congress party including the Gandhi family members - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion.

The Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the event. The party invited numerous leaders of opposition parties.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah were also present during the swearing-in ceremony. Other opposition leaders who were present include Sharad Pawar, and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru. Ahead of the ceremony, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen holding each other's hands in the air as a show of strength and unity.

A leader with strong grassroots connections, Siddaramaiah has been associated with the formulation of state budgets for several years and has an eye for detail. DK Shivakumar will continue as the Karnataka Congress president till the end of parliamentary elections.

Believed to be a mass leader, Shivakumar started his political journey at the young age of 18 when he joined NSUI, the student wing of Congress, and became its President for the Bangalore district unit at an early age (1981-83). Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023