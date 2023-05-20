Chhattisgarh: Life term for 25 persons for murder
- Country:
- India
As many as 25 persons including three women have been convicted by a court in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district for the 2020 murder of a former village sarpanch.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Pallavi Tiwari passed the verdict on Thursday, said Additional Public Prosecutor Vishal Tiwari.
The copy of the order became available on late Friday evening. Ramgopal Sahu and 24 others were accused of attacking Terasram Yadav, a former sarpanch, with stones, bricks and sticks at Lachhanpur village over old enmity and an election-related feud on June 12, 2020.
Yadav died at a local hospital during treatment.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and other relevant offences.
The judge convicted all 25 accused on Thursday and sentenced them to life imprisonment, the prosecutor said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Manipur violence: Situation under control, efforts underway to restore normalcy, says Indian Army
Angkita Dutta harassment case: Gauhati HC rejects Indian Youth Congress chief's anticipatory bail plea
Operation Kaveri: Another group of 9 Indian evacuees lands in Mumbai
Indian stock indices decline largely on profit booking
I am delighted to host you under the first-ever Indian presidency of SCO: EAM Jaishankar at SCO foreign ministers' meeting.