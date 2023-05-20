Left Menu

9 yrs of Modi govt: BJP to hold 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme in Rajasthan

The BJP has planned a Maha Jan Sampark programme from May 30 to June 30 in Rajasthan to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government and inform people about its achievements.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:51 IST
The BJP has planned a 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme from May 30 to June 30 in Rajasthan to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government and inform people about its achievements. The party will hold rallies, meet prominent persons and reach out to beneficiaries of central schemes during the month-long programme. This was decided at the two-day BJP's state executive committee meeting in Ladnun in Rajasthan's Nagaur district that concluded on Saturday. The BJP government at the Centre will complete nine years on May 30. ''Party workers and leaders will go door-to-door to highlight the achievements of the Centre. Welfare schemes for the poor, infrastructure development, education, health, foreign policy, defence, in all areas the Modi government has taken great strides and set India on the path of becoming a developed nation,'' Union Minister Kailash Choudhary told reporters.

He also highlighted the works done by the BJP government at the Centre in every sector and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi' leadership, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar said under the 'Maha Jan Sampark', programmes will be held in all Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the state. ''The campaign will officially be launched by the prime minister on May 30. Our leaders and workers will meet beneficiaries, interact with media and social media influencers, and go door-to-door to tell the public about the achievements of the Modi government and failures of the Congress government in Rajasthan,'' she said.

Gurjar said on June 23, the death anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the prime minister will hold a virtual interaction with 10 lakh booth workers from across the country.

On June 25, the day the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the BJP will observe Black Day. Gurjar said a film on the Emergency will be shown to BJP workers and intellectuals across the country.

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, state BJP president CP Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

