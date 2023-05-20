Left Menu

CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek for more than 9 hours over school jobs scam

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:16 IST
CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek for more than 9 hours over school jobs scam
  • Country:
  • India

CBI officers questioned TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who appeared before them Saturday as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam, for more than 9 hours before letting the young politician out.

Banerjee told newspersons keeping vigil outside the Nizam Palace office of the CBI, that the questioning was a waste of time for both him and the CBI officers, but that he "cooperated in all that was asked." "I was questioned for 9 and-a-half hours by CBI …Questioning was a waste of time for them (CBI officers) as well as for me," said Banerjee after emerging from Nizam Palace.

He claimed the real reason why he was called in was because, he had refused to be a "pet dog of Delhi's bosses" and that is why he has been "targeted".

He also alleged that while TMC leaders who were unwilling bend were being harassed, BJP leaders who had been involved in various cases were allowed to go scot free.

Banerjee's name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh where he alleged that central investigating agencies were pressuring him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the school scam case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023