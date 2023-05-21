"Now, it's time for 'votebandi' in 2024": Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP after CBI questioning

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over the RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that "notebandi" would not help the people of the country and it is time for "votebandi" in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The TMC leader said that the Karnataka results, in which the BJP was ousted from power by Congress which returned with a thumping majority, will be repeated in next year's general elections.

"Now it is the time for 'Votebandi', 'notebandi' won't do anything. 'Votebandi' will happen in 2024...Karnataka results will be repeated in 2024," Banerjee said while speaking to media after being questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools for over nine hours. He further took a swipe at the BJP over the induction of people who are being probed by the central agencies.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the party at the helm of affairs in the country is inducting people against whom a probe is being done by central agencies," he said. Earlier on Saturday, he said that he answered all the questions hurled at him.

"I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," TMC MP said. Banerjee also alleged that this is being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the backdrop of his recently launched Jono Sanjog Yatra, which will resume again on May 22.

"In the name of investigation, they are harassing me. They want to hamper my Jan Sanjog Yatra. This is done by BJP," he said, adding that he is ready to cooperate with the central agency. He further said that, however, CBI does not interrogate BJP leaders who are involved in many scams.

Launching a strong attack at the Centre, he said, "I will not be a pet dog of Delhi. They (BJP) are not able to suppress us." The CBI summon came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case. (ANI)

