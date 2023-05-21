Left Menu

Greeks head to polls, no outright winner seen

Should no party win outright, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give the top three parties a three-day mandate each to form an administration. If they all fail, Sakellaropoulou will appoint a caretaker government that will lead the country to new elections roughly a month later.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 09:44 IST
Greece went to the polls on Sunday in a general election unlikely to produce a clear winner, with a second vote expected by July if the country's fractious political parties fail to agree to a coalition. While opinion polls have placed the ruling conservative New Democracy party in the lead, a change to the country's electoral system means it is likely to fall short of an absolute majority.

Polling stations opened at 0700 local time (0400 GMT) and are due to close at 1600 GMT. Just under 10 million Greeks have the right to vote. An exit poll by six polling agencies will be released at 1900 GMT. New Democracy, headed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is polling between 31-38%, followed by opposition leftist Syriza, trailing by 4-7 points. Pollsters say a party would need more than 45 percent to win outright.

A cost of living crisis has taken centre stage in the campaign, with parties trying to woo voters with pledges to increase the minimum wage and create jobs. Spiralling prices has had a profound impact on Greeks, whose living standards plunged during a decade-long debt crisis. An inconclusive vote will trigger days of consultations among political parties to hammer out common ground to co-habitate in government.

"Today's result is a referendum either for political stability, or the preamble of a rudderless government," the daily Proto Thema said in a front-page editorial. Should no party win outright, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give the top three parties a three-day mandate each to form an administration.

If they all fail, Sakellaropoulou will appoint a caretaker government that will lead the country to new elections roughly a month later.

