MP: Civic body throws 'poha' party to free Indore of single-use plastic

Considering this, we have organised a farewell party for single-use plastic to create awareness among people of Indore, Bhargava said.Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-05-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 13:41 IST
The civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore organised a farewell 'poha' party on Sunday to make people aware about the ill effects of single-use plastic.

The civic body of the cleanest city in the country served 'poha', a local snack, to dignitaries and citizens to create awareness against single-use plastic. Talking to reporters at Dussehra Maidan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava exuded confidence that Indore will be the cleanest city in the country for the seventh time in a row.

"The Indore Municipal Corporation has carried out many campaigns against single-use plastic, but it is observed that the material is still in use largely. Considering this, we have organised a farewell party for single-use plastic to create awareness among people of Indore," Bhargava said.

Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme, he said. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, state cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat and several public representatives were present in the function to bid farewell to single-use plastic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

