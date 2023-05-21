Germany's Scholz says he has no doubt about Biden's fitness for second term

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no doubts about Joe Biden's fitness for a second term as U.S. president, he said on Sunday in a interview with WELT-TV on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

"This is a man who has very clear ideas and who knows very well what is going on in his country, but also in the world," Scholz said.

