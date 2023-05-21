Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrives in Kerala on two-day visit

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala on Sunday on a two-day trip to the southern state and visited the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here in the evening.

Dhankar was received at the technical area Air Force Station at Shangumugham here by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Thereafter, he inspected a Guard of Honor and then proceeded to visit the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.

At the temple, dressed in traditional Kerala attire of 'kasavu mundu' and 'neriyathu', Dhankar offered prayers to Lord Vishnu and then was presented with a memento by the officials. He was accompanied by his wife.

On Monday, the Vice President will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Legislative Assembly at Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members' Lounge.

Subsequently, he will travel to Kannur district of the state and will visit the Naval Academy at Ezhimala there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)