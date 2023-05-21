Early results show conservatives leadin Greece election, but no clear majority

Early official results indicated on Sunday that the conservative New Democracy party was leading in Greece's election, but was short of the majority needed to form a one-party government.

With around 30% of the votes counted, the interior ministry said the results showed New Democracy on track to win 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament, versus 71 seats for the leftist Syriza party.

