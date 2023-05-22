EU will decide Monday on new sanctions against Iran - Baerbock
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:51 IST
- Country:
- France
European Union foreign ministers will decide on more sanctions against Iran in their meeting on Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that more members of the Revolutionary Guard will be added to the sanction lists.
"We won't accept this", Baerbock told journalists referring to human rights violations by Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Baerbock
- German
- Annalena Baerbock
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Management gives me a lot of confidence," CSK pacer Pathirana after match-winning spell against MI
Netanyahu tells US Congressional delegation Iran is like 50 North Koreas
Cricket-Slingy Pathirana can be Sri Lanka's asset with reduced workload - Dhoni
Amid fiscal woes, private dealers in Pakistan turn to Iran for less expensive fuel
Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant hangs self on the eve of exam in Bhilai; cops suspect stress was trigger