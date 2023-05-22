Left Menu

No rift in Tripura BJP : party state president

The ruling BJP in Tripura has denied any rift within the party following former chief minister Biplab Kumar Debs allegation of outsider interference in it.BJP state unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Sunday said he will talk to Deb if he has any grievance in the handling of the party.The statement came hours after Deb made his allegation of outsider interference in the ruling party which, he claimed, is hurting the organisation.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-05-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 14:20 IST
No rift in Tripura BJP : party state president
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Tripura has denied any rift within the party following former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's allegation of 'outsider' interference in it.

BJP state unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Sunday said he will talk to Deb if he has any grievance in the handling of the party.

The statement came hours after Deb made his allegation of 'outsider' interference in the ruling party which, he claimed, is hurting the organisation. ''''Biplab da and Manik da (Chief Minister Manik Saha) are our leaders ... There is no trouble in the party. But if it is there we will try to remove it,'' Bhattcharjee said to questions by reporters of a probable rift within the saffron party.

''Biplab da is our leader and the ex chief minister of Tripura. He is now the 'prabhari' (in-charge) of Haryana. I saw him venting his anger before the media. We will hold talks to know the reason for his feelings. We want to work together as a family,'' he added.

The allegation by Deb, a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, at a press meeting came just a day before the crucial BJP Tripura state executive meeting on Monday to chalk out the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said ''outsiders'' were interfering in the BJP's organisational affairs and weakening it. Deb said he has apprised the party's leadership of it.

He left for Delhi later on Sunday after an ''urgent call'' from the BJP central leadership. He is set to skip the state executive meeting, party sources said on Monday. Bhattacharjee said he was not aware of Deb intimating the central leadership on the 'outsider' interference issue. ''But we will try to sort it out. We will surely talk to Deb,'' he iterated.

The president of district units of BJP are expected to lay their reports on the party's organisational situation on the table during the meeting. BJP state in-charge Mahesh Sharma, Chief Minister Manik Saha and Bhattacharjee will be present in the meeting among other party leaders, sources in the party said.

Saha, who was out of state for two days, returned on Saturday and held a preparatory meeting for the state executive meeting. Party sources said Union Minister for Social Justice and Social Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik was not seen in the preparatory meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023