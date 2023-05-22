K C Tyagi returns as JD(U) chief spokesperson months after surprise omission

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday appointed its seasoned leader K C Tyagi as its chief spokesperson and 'special advisor', months after the omission of his name from the party's list of new office-bearers had raised eyebrows.

In a statement, the JD(U) acknowledged Tyagi's experience in socialist politics and noted his association with former prime minister Charan Singh besides Bihar Chief Minister and its pre-eminent leader Nitish Kumar. The party needs his organisational experience, it said.

Tyagi, a former MP, was the general secretary of the JD(U) and the main spokesperson before his name was omitted from the list of office-bearers announced in March. The party had then claimed that he was relieved of organisational responsibilities upon his ''repeated requests''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)