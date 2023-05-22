K C Tyagi returns as JD(U) chief spokesperson months after surprise omission
The party needs his organisational experience, it said.Tyagi, a former MP, was the general secretary of the JDU and the main spokesperson before his name was omitted from the list of office-bearers announced in March.
The Janata Dal (United) on Monday appointed its seasoned leader K C Tyagi as its chief spokesperson and 'special advisor', months after the omission of his name from the party's list of new office-bearers had raised eyebrows.
In a statement, the JD(U) acknowledged Tyagi's experience in socialist politics and noted his association with former prime minister Charan Singh besides Bihar Chief Minister and its pre-eminent leader Nitish Kumar. The party needs his organisational experience, it said.
Tyagi, a former MP, was the general secretary of the JD(U) and the main spokesperson before his name was omitted from the list of office-bearers announced in March. The party had then claimed that he was relieved of organisational responsibilities upon his ''repeated requests''.
