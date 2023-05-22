UK PM Sunak speaks to ethics adviser over minister's speeding offence

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "availing himself of the information" regarding the handling of a speeding offence by his interior minister and has spoken to his ethics adviser, his spokesperson said on Monday.

Sunak is under pressure to investigate whether Home Secretary Suella Braverman broke the rules governing ministers' behaviour when she allegedly asked her officials to see whether they could help her arrange a private speed awareness course after being caught breaking the speed limit last year.

"He's availing himself of the information having got back from the G7," the spokesperson said, adding his arrival from the meeting was in the early hours of the morning. "The prime minister believes in proper process so that's why he's availing himself of the information whilst he has had a conversation with the independent adviser."

