Left Menu

Nitish Kumar meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi amid talks for opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the national capital to meet the opposition leaders in an effort to stitch opposition unity, on Monday called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:30 IST
Nitish Kumar meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi amid talks for opposition unity
Nitish Kumar met on Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the national capital as part of efforts to forge a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The meeting was held at Kharge's residence.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has accompanied Nitish Kumar in such meetings, was not present at Kharge's residence due to "health reasons," sources said. The meeting comes in the backdrop of suggestions for a big opposition meeting in Patna.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Sunday and had extended support to the AAP leader against the Centre bringing an ordinance which is seen to have nullified Supreme Court judgement handing over reins of "services" to the Delhi government with some exceptions. The ordinance creates National Capital Civil Service Authority.

Nitish Kumar slammed the Centre and asked, "how can powers given to an elected government be taken away?" "It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

The Bihar Chief Minister said they will hold meetings in the future. "We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country." Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi last month also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023