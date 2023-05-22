Nitish Kumar meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi amid talks for opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in the national capital as part of efforts to forge a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The meeting was held at Kharge's residence.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has accompanied Nitish Kumar in such meetings, was not present at Kharge's residence due to "health reasons," sources said. The meeting comes in the backdrop of suggestions for a big opposition meeting in Patna.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Sunday and had extended support to the AAP leader against the Centre bringing an ordinance which is seen to have nullified Supreme Court judgement handing over reins of "services" to the Delhi government with some exceptions. The ordinance creates National Capital Civil Service Authority.

Nitish Kumar slammed the Centre and asked, "how can powers given to an elected government be taken away?" "It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

The Bihar Chief Minister said they will hold meetings in the future. "We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country." Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi last month also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)