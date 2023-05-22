First Indian-origin Lord Mayor elected in Australia's Parramatta City Council

Left Menu

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:49 IST
The City of Parramatta Council in Sydney on Monday elected Indian-origin Councillor Sameer Pandey as its new Lord Mayor.

Pandey's election to the post coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Sydney on Monday for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Pandey was first elected to the council in 2017 and in 2022, became the City's first Deputy Lord Mayor from the Indian subcontinent, an official statement said.

Pandey was elected as Donna Davis stepped down from the role following her election as the State Member for Parramatta in Australia's New South Wales state.

Asserting that it was a privilege to lead the council of one of the fastest-growing centres in Australia, Pandey said, "The City of Parramatta is the geographical heart of Greater Sydney and a major economic powerhouse as well as the best place in Sydney to live." "Parramatta is home to a vibrant and diverse community, and I'm excited to lead the City as it cements itself as Sydney's second CBD (central business district) and the focus of some of its most exciting opportunities," he was quoted as saying in the press release.

A small business owner with a background in IT, Pandey ''is passionate about ensuring the council delivers what community and local businesses need and positioning the City of Parramatta as a smart city,'' the press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

