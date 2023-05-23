Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab deliberate AAP's demand for support against Centre's ordinance

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab held a meeting here in the wake of AAP seeking the support of opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the Centre on control of service in the national capital. Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and other leaders were present at the meeting.

According to sources, the Congress leaders were against extending support to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in the matter. The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the move "undemocratic and illegal" alleging that it "attacks the basic structure of the Constitution".

Kejriwal will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to seek support against the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital. AAP has also decided to hold 'Maha-Rally' in the national capital to voice its opposition against the Centre's ordinance, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Amid the row over the Centre's Ordinance with respect to the control of services in Delhi, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday left a piece of advice for Kejriwal while recalling the tenure of Sheila Dikshit as Chief Minister. Maken urged Kejriwal to engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogue, and persuade them for Delhi's advancement.

The ordinance has created for the first time a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi. The ordinance designates the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)