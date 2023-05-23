Andhra CM Jagan Reddy lists issues for NITI Aayog meeting on May 27

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to explain the reforms being implemented in different sectors in the State at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to be held in New Delhi on May 27 and seek the Centre's help to continue the reforms, an official statement said on Tuesday. At a preparatory meeting held here on Tuesday on the issues to be raised at the NITI Aayog discussions, the Chief Minister told officials that the country should know about the revolutionary changes brought in the Medical and Health sectors in the State through Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu and development of hospitals.

Officials should also elaborate on how the Family Doctor concept is being implemented, and how village clinics and PHCs are linked to 104 services while explaining the steps taken for providing nutritious food to anaemic mothers and children and eradicating non-communicable diseases (NCDs). During the meeting, CM YS Jagan Reddy directed the officials to explain how the Government has collaborated with MNCs for imparting training to the self-help groups aiming at economic empowerment of women, how Aasara and zero-interest loans are turning women into entrepreneurs, how the Government is extending all-out support to the MSMEs and how the Disha App is helping the women, statement mentioned.

"NITI Aayog should be informed of the development of 10 fishing harbours, 6 fish land centres, new airports, and sea ports and how they are going to improve the basic infrastructure in the State. Officials should take the opportunity to explain the progress of works at Moola peta, Ramayapatnam and Machilipatnam ports besides informing about the way the Kurnool and Kadapa airports were made operational making full use of the funds allotted for their development," the statement said. "The Chief Minister also told the officials to take steps to make the data of women and child welfare, Education and Medical and Health Departments operational on a single platform, to allot Aadhar Numbers to newborn babies, to pay special attention towards those suffering from hypertension and diabetes, to establish cancer detection labs in all teaching medical hospitals, to strengthen broadband network across the state, to establish Skill Development University for developing various courses for training the youth and take effective steps for eliminating the possibility for scams in the skill development sector," it added.

Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Y. Sri Lakshmi (MA and UD), Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Agriculture and Cooperation), MT Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), Principal Secretaries Praveen Prakash ( Education), J. Syamala Rao ( Higher education) and other senior officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)