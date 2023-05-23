Biden nominates Air Force general to lead NSA, Cyber Command -Politico
U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Timothy Haugh to be the new leader of both the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, Politico reported on Tuesday.
The report cited an Air Force notice sent out Monday.
