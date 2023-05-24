Left Menu

China's Micron ban is 'not based in fact,' White House says

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2023 01:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 01:02 IST
The Chinese government's recent ban on U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology over security concerns is "not based in fact," the White House said Tuesday.

The Biden administration is troubled by Beijing's recent actions and by raids targeting American firms, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The White House is communicating its view to Beijing through the Commerce Department, she said.

