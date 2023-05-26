Left Menu

Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi's health is improving, says son

Former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshis health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday. Joshi 85 was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage His health is improving slowly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday. Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage ''His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness,'' the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI. In a statement late at night, the hospital said Joshi was still in the ICU, stable, and not on ventilator. His health was being closely monitored, it added.

