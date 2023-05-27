List of parties

Left Menu

Here is a list of political parties with their Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha representation attending or boycotting inauguration of new Parliament building on Sunday Parties which will attend the inauguration ceremony NDA constituents 1. BJP (A total of 394 MPs in LS and RS) 2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) (15 MPs) 3. National People's Party, Meghalaya (two MPs) 4. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (one MP) 5. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (one MP) 6. Jannayak Janata Party 7. AIDMK (five MPs) 8. IMKMK 9. AJSU (one MP) 10. RPI (Athawale) (one MP) 11. Mizo National Front (two MPs) 12. Tamil Maanila Congress (one MP) 13. ITFT (Tripura) 14. Bodo People's Party 15. Pattali Makkal Kacchi (one MP) 16. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 17. Apna Dal (two MPs) 18. Asom Gana Parishad (one MP) Non-NDA Parties 1. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (one MP) 2. BJD (21 MPs) 3. BSP (10 MPs) 4. TDP (4 MPs) 5. YSRCP (31 MPs) Parties boycotting the inauguration event 1. Congress (81 MPs) 2. DMK (34 MPs) 3. Shiv Sena-UBT (seven MPs) 4. AAP (11 MPs) 5. Samajwadi Party (six MPs) 6. CPI (four MPs) 7. JMM (two MPs) 8. Kerala Congress-Mani (two MPs) 9. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (one MP) 10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (one MP) 11. Trinamool Congress (35 MPs) 12. Janata Dal (United) (21 MPs) 13. NCP (nine MPs) 14. CPI-M (eight MPs) 15. RJD (six MPs) 16. IUML (four MPs) 17. NC (three MPs) 18. RSP (one MP) 19. MDMK (one MP) 20. AIMIM (two MPs).

