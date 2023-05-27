Left Menu

Attack on tax officials in TN a reflection of deteriorating law and order in the state: AIADMK

Condemning the alleged manhandling and assault of four Income Tax officials on May 26 in the States western city of Karur, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said it illustrated the deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:37 IST
Condemning the alleged manhandling and assault of four Income Tax officials on May 26 in the State's western city of Karur, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said it illustrated the ''deterioration'' of law and order in Tamil Nadu. The alleged assault took place in Karur when officials were about to start searches in the premises belonging to V Ashok Kumar and his associates.

Ashok Kumar is the brother of Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji. The four officials, who were reportedly injured and later admitted to a hospital for treatment, have lodged a complaint with Karur police. The Leader of the Opposition alleged that ''goons'' siding with the DMK have assaulted State government officials, and ''now Central government officers too have met the same fate''. A vehicle used by the officials was vandalised, he added.

''The tax department should take appropriate follow-on action and not stop with just searches,'' Palaniswami said. He also demanded that the government take tough action against those who assaulted the I-T officials.

