Left Menu

Under PM Modi, country accomplished achievements in every field: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:42 IST
Under PM Modi, country accomplished achievements in every field: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Invaluable guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in achieving the vision of making India a developed country by 2047, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Speaking at the eighth NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting here, Adityanath also said that in the last nine years, the world saw a new India, and under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has accomplished unprecedented achievements in every field.

''The full credit for the new indelible script of development which is being written goes to the strong leadership of the prime minister,'' he said.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, ''The invaluable guidance received from the prime minister has empowered the new Uttar Pradesh to play an important role in achieving the resolution of 'Developed India @ 2047.'' Contributing as the 'growth engine' of the country, Uttar Pradesh is constantly striving to bring its economy to the level of USD one trillion to realise the vision of a developed India, he said.

Adityanath also said that embracing the prime minister's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform', Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the ''dream destination'' for industrial investments in the country.

The state government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance towards crime and corruption, he said.

With 13 existing and proposed expressways, Uttar Pradesh is developing as an 'expressway state', Adityanath said, adding that a state capital region is being formed on the lines of the National Capital Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023