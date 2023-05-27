Left Menu

BRS may not attend inauguration of new Parliament building

The party has remained silent on the issue.Earlier in the day, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that the Centre withdraw its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab. Rao alleged that the way the Centre issued the ordinance reminded one of the days of the Emergency.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:03 IST
BRS may not attend inauguration of new Parliament building
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BRS is unlikely to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

BRS sources said on Saturday that party may not attend the inauguration. However, the reason is not known. The party has remained silent on the issue.

Earlier in the day, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that the Centre withdraw its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab. He made the demand during a joint press conference with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann who called on him here to discuss the issue of the Centre's ordinance. Rao alleged that the way the Centre issued the ordinance reminded one of the days of the Emergency. ''(PM) Narendra Modi ji and BJP leaders speak so vociferously against the Emergency. Exactly the same thing happened before the Emergency. Post Allahabad High Court judgment, a Constitutional amendment was made nullifying that judgment,'' Rao said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of State should do the honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023