Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi's health stable, says son

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:12 IST
The health of former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi continues to be stable, his son Unmesh Joshi said on Sunday.

Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on May 22 after suffering brain haemorrhage.

''He is stable,'' Unmesh Joshi told PTI.

In a statement on Friday night the hospital said Joshi was in the ICU, was stable and not on ventilator, and that his health was being closely monitored.

