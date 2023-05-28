Left Menu

Ensure BJP wins maximum seats in upcoming polls: Ex-MP tells party workers in Maha's Thane

Senior BJP leader and former Thane MP Jagannath Patil on Sunday urged the party cadres to make efforts and ensure that the party wins maximum seats in the next years Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.Addressing the party workers at a gathering organised to mark the 101st edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modis monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:26 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Thane MP Jagannath Patil on Sunday urged the party cadres to make efforts and ensure that the party wins maximum seats in the next year's Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Addressing the party workers at a gathering organised to mark the 101st edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. ''The Bharatiya Janata Party's alliance with the Shiv Sena is here to stay, but the workers should ensure that our party bags more seats than what it had won last time. There should be only one aim - to ensure that BJP gets more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha,'' Patil, a former Maharashtra minister said. BJP's Thane unit president Niranjan Davkhare urged the party workers to reach out to as many people as they can during the 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' being undertaken throughout the country between May 30 and June 30 he said. The Lok Sabha elections in the country are due in April/May 2024, while the Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be held after that in October/November next year.

