VHP slams RJD for comparing new Parliament building with coffin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:09 IST
  Country:
  India

The VHP on Sunday lashed out at the RJD for comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin, calling it a ''gross insult'' to the temple of democracy and a ''serious attack on public belief''.

It described the new Parliament as a "symbol of spirituality and nationalism", and said its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "a great event depicting the inherent oneness of the people, tradition, culture, values'' of India.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP, which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The RJD, a part of the ruling alliance in Bihar, put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new Parliament building side by side and asked, ''What is this?'' Vinod Bansal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) national spokesperson, reacted sharply to the RJD's post on the micro-blogging site, and said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Comparing the new Parliament building with a Christian coffin is the worst thinking, a gross insult to the temple of democracy and a serious attack on public beliefs.'' The VHP leader also slammed the Opposition parties that boycotted the inauguration of the building, saying it will be better if they do not enter its premises.

''Will the entire Opposition now be able to sit in the coffin?'' he asked in another tweet, adding, ''It would be better if these merchants of hatred do not enter this latest, most magnificent and divine temple of democracy.'' In a statement, VHP national secretary general Milind Parande said it was ''an important date'' for 'Bharat' when the prime minister dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation.

''It was a great event depicting the inherent oneness of the people, tradition, sanskruti (culture), jivan mulya (values) of our great Bharat,'' he added.

