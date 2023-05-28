"Tried to make new Parliament inauguration controversial...": Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition parties for trying to make the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "controversial". While addressing the district-level Yuva Utsav 2023, Piyush Goyal said, "Some people tried to make the new Parliament inauguration also controversial. This should be a matter of pride to every Indian."

"Why would we have a Parliament building built by the British, even during the 75th year of Independence?" questioned Piyush Goyal. In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that the new Parliament House will invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

PM Modi said that the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens' vigour and the life of human power in India with respect and hope. "When India moves forward, the world moves forward. New models can be established only by treading new paths," the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that the new India is realizing new goals and paving new ways.

Stating that after years of slavery, India resumed its journey and reached the Amrit Kaal, PM Modi said, "Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations", he said. PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi. PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new Parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony. PM Modi said that the new Parliament building was not just a building but reflected the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people and will send a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

