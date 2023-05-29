U.S. President Biden congratulates Erdogan on election win
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 02:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on winning the second round in Turkey's presidential election, one of the most consequential in the country's modern history.
"I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges," Biden said in a tweet.
