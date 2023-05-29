Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:33 IST
Centre planned reforms with far reaching impact in mind: Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Modi government planned reforms with far reaching impact in mind.

He said that in the last nine years India became the world's frontline nation and all this was possible because of personal outreach and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emerged as the world's tallest leader and also raised the country's esteem in the international arena.

Addressing a press conference here on completion of nine years of the Modi government, Singh said, ''All the reforms and schemes were planned with extreme sensitivity with far reaching impact in mind.'' He said that the basic idea was to take the message of developing, path breaking reforms and the phenomenal infrastructural development that has taken the country on par with developed nations. In order to understand the value and extent of the change, what is required is to compare the times before 2014 and after 2014, the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi has given the country an era of new resurgence, he said.

The minister also highlighted that India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, the statement said. The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

