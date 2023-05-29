Left Menu

Gehlot, Pilot agrees to fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, says Congress

Amid a festering leadership tussle in the Congress Rajasthan unit, the party Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command.Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in view of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had a detailed four-hour-long discussion with Ashok Gehlot.Sachin Pilot joined the deliberations later which was held at Kharges residence, he said.In this discussion, we have decided to fight the election unitedly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:48 IST
Gehlot, Pilot agrees to fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, says Congress
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a festering leadership tussle in the Congress' Rajasthan unit, the party Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in view of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had a detailed four-hour-long discussion with Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot joined the deliberations later which was held at Kharge's residence, he said.

''In this discussion, we have decided to fight the election unitedly. Both are in agreement that the Congress party has to go together and definitely we will win the election in Rajasthan,'' he told reporters after the meeting.

''It is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for the Congress party. We are going to win. Therefore, both the leaders Gehlot ji and Sachin ji have decided to go together. The Congress party will fight elections unitedly,'' Venugopal also said.

The AICC general secretary, organisation, said both the leaders have left all issues relating to Rajasthan to be resolved by the party's high command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023