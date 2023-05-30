Turkey's Erdogan met with former economy czar Simsek -sources

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, who extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, met with former economy czar Mehmet Simsek on Monday, two sources close to the matter said.

Ahead of the elections, Erdogan had hinted at a possible change of economy team when he said Simsek, who is well known to international investors, could return to the government to help shape policies.

The two sources did not elaborate on the content of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)