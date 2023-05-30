Left Menu

People of Delhi have lost faith in law and order system: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area, alleging the people of Delhi have lost faith in the citys law and order system.The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhis Shahbad Dairy, police said on Monday.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area, alleging the people of Delhi have ''lost faith'' in the city's law and order system.

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with what looked like a cement slab.

''The people of Delhi have lost faith in the law and order system. The police who use force on women wrestlers and Manish Sisodia, look weak in front of these killers. There is a problem in the leadership. LG's priority is something else,'' Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday. On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged Saxena to take strict action over the incident.

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

