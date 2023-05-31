Left Menu

In first presidential campaign swing, DeSantis says U.S. on wrong track

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 05:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 05:46 IST
In first presidential campaign swing, DeSantis says U.S. on wrong track

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday told voters in the key early-voting state of Iowa that the nation is "going in the wrong direction" as he kicked off his first in-person campaign event as he seeks the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

"We can see it," DeSantis said, "and we can feel it." DeSantis, who launched his campaign in

a glitch-plagued virtual forum on Twitter last week, has now turned to old-school politicking, beginning with two days in Iowa and then on to New Hampshire and South Carolina on a tour that will be closely watched to see if the buttoned-down, policy-minded governor can flash interpersonal skills that some critics have said he lacks.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the Republican race, will be right behind him. Trump will hold events in Iowa the day DeSantis stumps in New Hampshire, a sign the battle for the nomination is about to enter a more intense phase. Iowa is a key state for DeSantis. The Iowa caucuses next February will be the first nominating contest in the nation, and the state's sizeable evangelical Christian population has sometimes been at odds with Trump.

Trump lost the caucuses in 2016 to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who was able to attract much of the evangelical vote. It was little surprise, then, that DeSantis held his initial Iowa event in an evangelical church auditorium outside of Des Moines. DeSantis was introduced by Iowa's Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, and was joined by his wife, Casey DeSantis.

"I have a hunch they're going to be here a lot," Reynolds said. DeSantis will hold four campaign events across the state on Wednesday as he looks to introduce himself to Iowa voters who are notorious for wanting to see candidates close-up before they attend the caucuses for picking party nominees.

Todd Jacklin of Johnston, Iowa, 62, was volunteering for the event, but that did not mean he was sold on DeSantis. He was there to listen, he said. "I'm going to keep things open until next February," he said.

The nascent DeSantis campaign has been buttressed by a well-funded Super PAC, Never Back Down, which has taken on many of the day-to-day responsibilities of a presidential effort. At the Tuesday rally, workers for the group were signing up attendees to receive campaign messages and fund-raising pitches. Also in attendance were members of Moms for Liberty, a national conservative advocacy group that opposes liberal education polices and whose efforts in Florida have been strongly supported by DeSantis.

In recent days, DeSantis has been sharpening his attacks on Trump by suggesting the former president drifted away from conservative principles by supporting immigration reform and robust anti-COVID pandemic policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023