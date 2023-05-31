Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

Allies of Boris Johnson have challenged the UK government after it reportedly told the Covid-19 inquiry that it could not hand over the former prime minister's WhatsApp messages and notebooks because it did not have them. The UK's security priority must remain Europe and the Atlantic, as Russia is the main threat to Britain until the end of the decade, the head of the country's defence intelligence organisation, Adrian Bird, has warned.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 05:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 05:50 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Goldman Sachs weighs fresh job cuts as dealmaking drought persists - Boris Johnson allies challenge UK government claims on Covid messages

- Russia remains UK's top security threat, warns intelligence chief Overview

Goldman Sachs is weighing a fresh round of job cuts amid a prolonged decrease in dealmaking that has hit profits at the investment bank.

The UK's security priority must remain Europe and the Atlantic, as Russia is the main threat to Britain until the end of the decade, the head of the country's defence intelligence organisation, Adrian Bird, has warned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

