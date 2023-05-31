Spain's conservative leader commits to cutting govt debt if he wins snap election
Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of Spanish conservative People's Party, said on Wednesday he would reduce government debt if his party wins the snap elections held on July 23.
He added that a government led by his party would reduce electricity bills for consumers and some companies.
