Left Menu

Unemployment, price rise real issues, 'made-up distractions' by PM, his 'drum-beaters' will not change that: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:03 IST
Unemployment, price rise real issues, 'made-up distractions' by PM, his 'drum-beaters' will not change that: Cong
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the real issues hurting people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of hatred, the Congress on Wednesday said completely ''made-up distractions'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ''drum beaters'' will not change that.

The Opposition party's assertion came after the BJP hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting Prime Minister Modi.

''Rather than being a mere event, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a transformational movement. It continues to resonate with millions of Indians, here and around the world because it gave them a platform to raise their issues,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, tagging Gandhi's tweet on his remarks in the US.

''The real issues hurting our people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of anger & hatred - completely made-up distractions by the PM & his drum beaters will not change that,'' Ramesh said.

Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi on his remarks at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California, said, ''Message of Bharat Jodo Yatra -- Walk together and keep opening 'shops of love in the market of hate'.'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back at Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting the prime minister. Joshi described the former Congress president as a ''fake Gandhi'' and as a person ''who knows nothing'' but has become an expert on everything.

Speaking in the US, Gandhi said there are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Modi is ''one such specimen''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023