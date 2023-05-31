Unemployment, price rise real issues, 'made-up distractions' by PM, his 'drum-beaters' will not change that: Cong

Asserting that the real issues hurting people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of hatred, the Congress on Wednesday said completely ''made-up distractions'' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ''drum beaters'' will not change that.

The Opposition party's assertion came after the BJP hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting Prime Minister Modi.

''Rather than being a mere event, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a transformational movement. It continues to resonate with millions of Indians, here and around the world because it gave them a platform to raise their issues,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, tagging Gandhi's tweet on his remarks in the US.

''The real issues hurting our people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of anger & hatred - completely made-up distractions by the PM & his drum beaters will not change that,'' Ramesh said.

Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi on his remarks at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California, said, ''Message of Bharat Jodo Yatra -- Walk together and keep opening 'shops of love in the market of hate'.'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back at Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting the prime minister. Joshi described the former Congress president as a ''fake Gandhi'' and as a person ''who knows nothing'' but has become an expert on everything.

Speaking in the US, Gandhi said there are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Modi is ''one such specimen''.

