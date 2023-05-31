"I will hang myself if proven guilty," WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid wrestlers' protest

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday responded to the protesting wrestlers' allegations, and said that he would "hang" himself if allegations against him are proven. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," the WFI chief said while addressing a public rally in UP's Barabanki.

Singh further took a jibe at wrestlers for announcing to immerse their medals in Ganga as a mark of their protest against him. "It's been four months and they want me to be hanged. The government is not hanging me that's why they gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga. This will not bring the sentence that they want for me, it is all emotional drama," he said.

"If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," Singh said. "Delhi police is investigating the matter. I would be arrested if there's any truth to the charges (levelled by the wrestlers)," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sources said that till now no supportive evidence has been found to arrest the WFI president, in connection with the allegations levelled by wrestlers against him. According to top sources, Delhi police will be filing its final report on the matter within 15 days. "Within 15 days we will be filing our report in the court. It could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report," they said.

Delhi police sources further said that there is no supportive evidence to prove the wrestlers' claim. "Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence," they added. Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who have been demanding the removal and arrest of the WFI president over allegations of sexual harassment, reached Haridwar earlier on Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganges.

The wrestlers later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief. Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. They also went on to question the fact that how the women wrestlers had to hide for the entire day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)