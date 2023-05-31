Left Menu

JPMorgan's Dimon says US, China need 'real engagement'

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday warned "uncertainty" caused by the Chinese government could hurt investor confidence at home and abroad, and said the U.S. and China need "real engagement" on security and trade issues. Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and his first since he joked in 2021 that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party, sparking outrage in China and prompting him to express regret.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:01 IST
JPMorgan's Dimon says US, China need 'real engagement'
Jamie Dimon Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday warned "uncertainty" caused by the Chinese government could hurt investor confidence at home and abroad, and said the U.S. and China need "real engagement" on security and trade issues.

Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and his first since he joked in 2021 that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party, sparking outrage in China and prompting him to express regret. "If you have more uncertainty, somewhat caused by the Chinese government . . . it’s going to not just change foreign direct investment. It’s going to change the people here, their own confidence to invest," Dimon said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The world's second-largest economy is emerging from three years of pandemic lockdowns, but the recovery has been uneven. China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May on weakening demand, according to data released on Wednesday. A two-year long crackdown on the technology sector has also led to some uncertainty about business prospects in the country. China has since eased the crackdown and stepped up support for private companies.

Dimon, who has in recent years boosted JPMorgan's China presence, also said that he favours East-West "derisking" rather than decoupling. "Let's not try to decouple. Let's not try to hurt China, the Chinese people," he said at the three-day JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai.

"I liked the fact that Janet Yellen, Secretary of Treasury, President Biden, the National Security Adviser, and Secretary of State have been talking about derisking," Dimon said. The CEO of the biggest U.S. bank said the countries' disputes over security and free and fair trade issues are all "resolvable."

"You're not going to fix these things if you are just sitting across the Pacific yelling at each other. So I'm hoping we have real engagement," Dimon said. The communist party chief of Shanghai shook hands with Dimon on Tuesday, telling him the city hoped the bank would continue to promote investment in the financial hub by international financial institutions.

However, expansion in China is not all smooth sailing and is taking longer than the U.S. bank anticipated. "It will be a longer journey than we would wish to gradually build up scale and reputation to do business," its China CEO Mark Leung said in a Bloomberg interview on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023