Left Menu

"PM Modi took people of only one religion...": Asaduddin Owaisi on Parliament inauguration

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took people of only one religion inside the new Parliament building during its inauguration.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:42 IST
"PM Modi took people of only one religion...": Asaduddin Owaisi on Parliament inauguration
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took people of only one religion inside the new Parliament building during its inauguration. "PM Modi took people of only one religion inside the new Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the Prime Minister of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus," Owaisi said while addressing the media.

Reiterating his stance, Owaisi said, "I was ready to go for the Parliament inauguration if the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had done it." Accusing PM Modi of a one-sided move, the AIMIM chief said, "PM Modi should have taken Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and Buddhists as well. He should have taken everybody to the floor of the Parliament. The Prime Minister made a one-sided move."

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for its comparison of the new Parliament building with a coffin. "RJD has no stand, sometimes they speak about secularism and make Nitish Kumar, who came out of BJP, their chief minister. The old Parliament building did not even have clearance from Delhi Fire Service. Why are they (RJD) calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while talking to ANI.

The RJD had posted a photo of a coffin and asked 'Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in hindi. Taking to Twitter, the RJD shared a photo of a coffin and asked 'Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in hindi. RJD's Shakti Yadav's later explained said that the coffin in the party's tweet was a representation of "democracy being buried." Twenty Opposition parties boycotted the opening of the new Parliament building stating that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023