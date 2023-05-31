"PM Modi took people of only one religion...": Asaduddin Owaisi on Parliament inauguration

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took people of only one religion inside the new Parliament building during its inauguration. "PM Modi took people of only one religion inside the new Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the Prime Minister of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus," Owaisi said while addressing the media.

Reiterating his stance, Owaisi said, "I was ready to go for the Parliament inauguration if the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had done it." Accusing PM Modi of a one-sided move, the AIMIM chief said, "PM Modi should have taken Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and Buddhists as well. He should have taken everybody to the floor of the Parliament. The Prime Minister made a one-sided move."

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for its comparison of the new Parliament building with a coffin. "RJD has no stand, sometimes they speak about secularism and make Nitish Kumar, who came out of BJP, their chief minister. The old Parliament building did not even have clearance from Delhi Fire Service. Why are they (RJD) calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while talking to ANI.

The RJD had posted a photo of a coffin and asked 'Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in hindi. Taking to Twitter, the RJD shared a photo of a coffin and asked 'Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in hindi. RJD's Shakti Yadav's later explained said that the coffin in the party's tweet was a representation of "democracy being buried." Twenty Opposition parties boycotted the opening of the new Parliament building stating that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. (ANI)

