U.S. House Speaker McCarthy vows debt ceiling bill to become law
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:22 IST
The bipartisan debt ceiling bill will become law, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, hours ahead of a much-anticipated vote in the chamber on the measure, which if passed would then go to the Senate for a vote.
"It's going to become law," McCarthy told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement