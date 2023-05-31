Left Menu

PTI | Kanthi | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:37 IST

Bengal min alleges manhandling by security personnel at TMC programme

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri on Wednesday alleged he was manhandled by security personnel during the Trinamool Congress' ongoing mass outreach campaign in Purba Medinipur district.

Giri, a veteran TMC leader, arrived in Kanthi area to participate in Trinamool e Nabojowar (new wave in Trinamool) campaign helmed by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to sources, Giri was moving towards the venue when he was stopped by security personnel guarding the area, which led to heated arguments between the minister and the security personnel.

''The security personnel didn't allow me to enter the venue, and they manhandled me. Is this the way to behave with a senior leader? This is unacceptable,'' Giri told reporters as he left the venue.

A local TMC leader said the incident happened due to some misunderstanding, and the issue has been resolved.

Banerjee is presently in the Purba Medinipur district as part of the mass outreach campaign. On Thursday, he will visit Nandigram, the pocket borough of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee is crisscrossing the entire state after starting the programme, launched ahead of the panchayat polls, from Cooch Behar on April 25. He is seeking feedback from the common people for giving tickets for the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

